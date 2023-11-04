Final thrift sale to benefit the Junior League

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era for a local tradition that’s about more than deals and more about changing lives.

The annual Junior League thrift sale in Savannah is ending after 75 years. The party Friday night was a preview of the big event this weekend.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was there donating items for the sale and giving a toast.

Junior Leaguers collect items all year to raise funds at the sale for many charities they support. While the long running sale is coming to an end, their work in the community continues.

“It’s a little bittersweet, but we are really looking forward to what’s ahead for the league and an event that we can sustain and continue to meet the evolving needs of the community,” Junior League of Savannah President Jennifer Wise said.

Tickets for the sale are $5 at the door. This year, the event will be held at the Hellenic Center on West Anderson Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

