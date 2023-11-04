Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Final thrift sale to benefit the Junior League

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era for a local tradition that’s about more than deals and more about changing lives.

The annual Junior League thrift sale in Savannah is ending after 75 years. The party Friday night was a preview of the big event this weekend.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was there donating items for the sale and giving a toast.

Junior Leaguers collect items all year to raise funds at the sale for many charities they support. While the long running sale is coming to an end, their work in the community continues.

“It’s a little bittersweet, but we are really looking forward to what’s ahead for the league and an event that we can sustain and continue to meet the evolving needs of the community,” Junior League of Savannah President Jennifer Wise said.

Tickets for the sale are $5 at the door. This year, the event will be held at the Hellenic Center on West Anderson Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Suspect arrested for bank robbery on Ogeechee Road
Holli Hodges
Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Source: WTOC
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting on Hilton Head Island
Jayden Fripp
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

Latest News

Savannah community supports homeless man
Savannah community supports homeless man
Savannah community supports homeless man
Savannah community supports homeless man
Final thrift sale to benefit the Junior League
Final thrift sale to benefit the Junior League
Some pet reptiles need to be registered, according to DNR
Some pet reptiles need to be registered, according to DNR