Gary Monroe running to be next mayor of Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -

In the Garden City’s race for mayor, voters have two choices.

Incumbent Bruce Campbell has one challenger in the race - Gary Monroe.

Monroe is running on the idea of balancing residential life with the rapid industrialization of Garden City. This isn’t his first bid for the position. He’s run for mayor in the past but isn’t deterred by the fact that he’s yet to win.

“Losing, or not winning at an earlier time, only prepares you for when it is the right time,” Monroe said.

The decisions Monroe believes affects Garden City the most, are those concerning development. With the success of the Georgia Ports and the industrialization of the city- he believes that city leadership should be focusing on balancing residential life.

“We talk about restaurants, retail, sporting events and things of that nature, spas, recreation facility. So just providing and allowing those services that are conducive for a quality of life to exist here in Garden City and I believe that we have that,” Monroe said.

Monroe has served on Garden City’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and as President of the Garden City Homestead Association.

He says that he has a degree in public service and that he’s also worked in the shipping industry.

He believes the future of Garden City will be based on business, and he’s the guy to help build those relationships.

“It’s about city being ablet o have those business conversations with the business community and being able to spur economic development and growth. And that’s my expertise, that’s my background to be able to do those things,” Monroe said.

