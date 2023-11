TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning crash Saturday.

Officials say Highway 23 near mile marker 13 is shutdown due to a crash around 6 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

