Savannah community supports homeless man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man who experienced homelessness for the past several years in Savannah is off the streets thanks to the power of social media.

A man named Flo had been sleeping on the corner of Abercorn and Victory Drive for at least the past two years. Every day, Candice Bivens would pass him, holding a sign that read “Carpenter, how can I help?” After seeing him day after day, she decided to listen to his story and help him write his next chapter.

In September, Florent, otherwise known as Flo, was sitting at his normal spot on Victory Drive in Savannah when a woman approached him and struck up a conversation. Little did he know that conversation would spark a whirlwind of blessings in the months to come.

Bivens felt a pull she just couldn’t ignore.

“He was just different, He wasn’t begging, he would stand there with a sign that said, carpenter, how can I help? And he wasn’t asking for money, he just wanted some work,” Bivens said. Flo had originally been living in Florida when a hurricane came through and destroyed much of what he had owned. Soon after, he relocated to Savannah with the promise of work. Sadly, not too long after moving, his truck that held all his tools was stolen. With no transportation or tools to work, he ended up homeless.

“We went back and we decided right then and there that we needed to get you a hotel. For a least a couple of days,” Bivens said.

And they did, successfully getting Flo off the streets.

“I am very appreciative of what they did for me,” Flo said.

But only temporarily, that was until social media got involved. Bed frames, coffee makers, living room chairs, and clothing, the community of Savannah ran to the comments asking how they could help. Within Days Flo had a home, a frig, clothing, and countless cans of food donated to him. And the donations still keep coming.

‘We can just throw it in there I already have my seats down because I have some other stuff coming for him tomorrow, a stovetop and some towel,” Bivens said.

One conversation changed his path and gave him a friend to walk alongside with.

“I just really wanted to help him, and I wouldn’t stop until I made it happen,” Bivens said.

Flo is currently living in a mobile home in Collins, Ga. and he says that he is so thankful for Candice and everyone who has helped him along the way.

