Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

50-year-old Michael Cirafesi of Hilton Head Island was last seen on Oct. 28. He was last spoken to via text around 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Deputies located his vehicle at his home; however, Cirafesi may have his cell phone, keys, and wallet on him.

Cirafesi is considered missing and endangered. Police say there is concern for his safety.

If you see Cirafesi or know where he may be, please call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Tattnall County.
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Tattnall Co.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
DRT America off Ebenezer Road in Effingham County, Ga.
Officials track reported illnesses after spill at plant off Ebenezer Road

Latest News

Fight the War Within Foundation
Fight the War Within Foundation hosts ceremony to honor veterans
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street
SCCPSS holds meeting on new K-12 recommendations
SCCPSS holds meeting on new K-12 recommendations
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County