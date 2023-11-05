Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

50-year-old Michael Cirafesi of Hilton Head Island was last seen on Oct. 28. He was last spoken to via text around 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Deputies located his vehicle at his home; however, Cirafesi may have his cell phone, keys, and wallet on him.

Cirafesi is considered missing and endangered. Police say there is concern for his safety.

If you see Cirafesi or know where he may be, please call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

