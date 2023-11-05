Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into this evening, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the lower 50s through midnight. Don’t forget to change your clock back an hour before going to be tonight.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s for most, with lower 50s along the coast. Depending on where you are it’ll actually feel anywhere between 2 to 5 degrees colder due to our windchill.

Luckily, we’ll look for sunny skies all day long again. This should put high temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s around the area. Going into the work week, we’ll still have 40s on Monday morning. This should be the coldest morning over the next week.

We’ll start warming up each day throughout the week, with highs in the upper 70s through the first half of the week and lower 80s during the second.

During this time, I’ll look for sunny to mostly sunny skies through mid-week. It’ll be the perfect weather to change out holiday decorations from Halloween to Christmas or get any yard work done. Then, we’ll begin to see more cloud cover going into the start of the weekend on Friday as our next cold front begins to move into the area.

As this happens, I’ll look for a few scattered rain chances and more breezy winds as temp begin to cool down overnight. This will lead to cooler conditions on weekends with highs looking to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.