Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

First Alert Weather fall
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into this evening, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the mid-50s through 10 PM. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s for most, with lower 50s along the coast.

During this time, it could feel a few degrees cooler than what the temp actually is due to a light 5 MPH wind. This should be the coldest morning over the next week.

Luckily, we’ll look for sunny skies all day long again. This should put high temperatures back in the upper 70s for inland areas with lower 70s along the coast.

We’ll start warming up each day throughout the week, with highs in the upper 70s through the first half of the week and lower 80s during the second. Meanwhile, I’ll look for sunny to mostly sunny skies through mid-week.

It’ll be the perfect weather to change out holiday decorations from Halloween to Christmas or get any yard work done. Then, we’ll see more cloud cover after the mid-week as our next cold front begins to move into the area.

Right now, I’m looking for the cold front to come through during the early morning hours of Saturday. As this happens, I’ll look for a few scattered rain chances and more breezy winds during the day on Veterans Day. Resulting in cooler conditions over the weekend as highs looking to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

