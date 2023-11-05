Sky Cams
Fight the War Within Foundation hosts ceremony to honor veterans

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A powerful ceremony was held in the Savannah area, to honor our veterans who took their own life after returning home from combat Saturday.

Fight the War Within Foundation hosted families who have lost a loved one to suicide and placed each veteran’s name on an honor board.

The organization is trying to de-stigmatize soldiers getting mental health treatment for the difficulties they face after serving our country, in hopes to bring the number of veteran suicides down.

They partnered with Island Counseling services to open a new space for that kind of treatment in our area, and a veteran we spoke with who served two tours in Iraq, says he’s fighting for this cause because he knows those difficulties first hand.

“I came back with those similar challenges. I had to experience exposure therapy, I had to do two three years of therapy just to reintegrate back into the community to be able to be normal as I call it. The uniform to be is just symbolic of my time that I gave and it helps me connect with those that we’ve lost, because it helps me carry the burden to honor them,” SSG James Collins said.

Staff Sargent Collins says this is the sixth memory board they’ve put up around our community.

