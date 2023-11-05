Sky Cams
Portions of Highway 280 shutdown due to roadwork in Bryan Co.

There may be some traffic delays if you’re commuting on Highway 280 Sunday in Bryan County.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There may be some traffic delays if you’re commuting on Highway 280 Sunday in Bryan County.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 280, east and west, will be shutdown from Aspen Lane to Olive Branch Road so GDOT can move traffic lights to their new location.

Officials say they do not know how long this will take, so seek alternative routes if traveling through this area.

Eastbound traffic will need to use Olive Branch Road and westbound will need to turn around at Groover Hill Road.

Officials recommend big trucks to take Highway 204 to Highway 280.

WTOC will update once the roads are back open.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

