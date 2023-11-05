Sky Cams
Savannah Amateur Golfer Hobart Manly passes away

Hobart Manly
Hobart Manly
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah amateur golfer Hobart Manly has died.

Hobart passed away Nov. 3.

He attended Savannah High School and began entering amateur golf tournaments at 22. In 1951, he qualified for the North-South Amateur Open.

In 1969, he was inducted into the Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame and in 1991 he was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in Augusta.

He also served the National Guard for 8 years.

A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Isle of Hope Nov. at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2 St. Thomas Ave, Savannah, GA 31406 for underprivileged children’s needs.

