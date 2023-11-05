Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts annual awards banquet and gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 7th annual awards banquet and gala Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night to celebrate the Hispanic community in Savannah.

“What we try to do is we want to highlight the achievements of Hispanic businesses, community partners, sponsors and furthermore the community as a whole,” Alfonso Ribot said.

The event recognized several Hispanic business owners’, industry leaders and those who have helped to make a positive impact on the Hispanic community here in Savannah.

“We want to applaud those people who are actually doing something to make sure that the Hispanic community in the region flourishes,” Ribot said.

Ribot says as the chamber grows, it’s great to see big names come out to this event each year.

This year, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was at the banquet saying the Peach State is very important to his presidential campaign.

“I have 12 months ahead of me, of general election ahead of me, and I’m going to spend a lot of time in Georgia,” Robert Kennedy said.

Georgia’s Secretary of State was also in attendance and as we are just days away from election day, he’s encouraging everyone who can to get out and vote.

“You really help determine the direction of your city by who you elect for these offices.” “Here you have real control over, what are we going to do about public safety? What are we going to do about parks? " Brad Raffensberger said.

He also says voters in this state should have nothing to worry about when it comes to election fraud.

“Well, I think we showed in Georgia we have fair and honest elections. That they will be fair, honest and accurate,” Raffensberger said.

Our Madeline Hunt was also in attendance this evening.

