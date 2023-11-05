Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Police responded to the 1000 block of West Bay Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Officials are asking if anyone has information on this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

