SCCPSS holds meeting on new K-12 recommendations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County school system held class Saturday, but for parents not students.

The school system held a meeting after the recent announcement that students from Gould elementary will be transferring to nearby schools instead of the new K-12 school in Garden City.

These recommendations come after a new study that concludes it would be more effective to send the students to Haven Elementary, Butler Elementary, and New Hampstead K-8. Kurt Hetager, with SCCPSS, told us they want to help parents questions about the changes and make sure they’re prepared.

“So today we’re talking with our families about rezoning, some of the reasons why the school is going to be re purposed next school year. But what does that mean? That means families have to get prepared because you have new attendant zones, you have new schools where students could go. And we want to share all that information with them and be as transparent as to the reasons behind some of these changes so they’re prepared for next school year.”

The existing Gould elementary building will be re purposed as a technology center.

