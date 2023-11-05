Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

On Saturday, the company said it was voluntarily pulling the nuggets after some people reported finding small pieces of metal inside the patties.

Specifically, the recall is for the 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, but fully cooked breaded nuggets that are shaped like dinosaurs.

The packaging includes a Best Used By date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The chicken was sold in a number of states including California, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Department of Agriculture says there has been “one minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the nuggets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Tattnall County.
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Tattnall Co.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
DRT America off Ebenezer Road in Effingham County, Ga.
Officials track reported illnesses after spill at plant off Ebenezer Road

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza loses telecom contact again. Israel strikes refugee camps as Israel rejects a pause in fighting
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
Dozens of horses were seized in Iowa after a authorities began investigating a woman for...
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses found suffering from injuries on farm, owner charged
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken tries to assure Abbas in a West Bank stop aimed at containing fallout from the war