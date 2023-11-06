Sky Cams
6 people shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Shooting at 1090 Redford Drive.
Shooting at 1090 Redford Drive.(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating after six people were shot in southeast Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened at 1090 Redford Drive leaving five people in stable condition and one person in critical condition. The initial report stated that there were five people injured in the shooting.

Investigators said five of the victims are men and one victim is a woman.

“From what we understand after speaking with some of the victims, they say they were hanging out in front of the yard, playing games and someone started shooting at them,” Lt. Germain Dearlove said.

According to investigators, the suspects drove up and parked across from the house before shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

“They were at this location and they chose this specific house and this specific group of people, so I would say they were targeted,” Lt. Dearlove said.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

