CAT offering free rides to the polls Tuesday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is offering zero-fare rides to the polls on Election Day with their “CAT To the Polls” initiative.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. CAT is hoping to eliminate transportation barriers.

On Election Day, CAT’s Fixed-Route and Paratransit services will be in operation from 5:00 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

“CAT To the Polls” initiative will include all routes, providing direct connections for residents to their respective voting sites. You can find more information on their website.

