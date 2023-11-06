Cool morning, warmer afternoons ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are starting out in the 40s for many of us this morning with mostly calm conditions. A quick reminder, sunrise is at 6:45 today! After our cool morning, temperatures will quickly jump up to the mid 70s this afternoon with sunny skies overhead.

Nice and cool this morning, but we will be in the 70s by lunchtime! pic.twitter.com/QFAc1oLxjo — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 6, 2023

We’ll warm to about 80 degrees this afternoon, above our average of 73 this time of the year. Sunset is at 5:30 this evening, temperatures will be in the upper 60s at this time, followed by cooling through the evening.

Highs will be in the lower 80s through Friday, but morning temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week. We’ll be in the upper 40s Tuesday morning with lower 50s expected Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be well-above our average of 50 degrees Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Dry weather continues through the work week.

Our next front arrives late Friday into Saturday, dropping our highs from the lower 80s on Friday to the mid 70s on Saturday. Highs likely won’t make it out of the upper 60s on Sunday when a coastal low could potentially be near our coast. This could bring in a slight chance of rain, especially closer to the coast.

Tropical update:

There are no current areas of interest across the Atlantic hurricane basin. Hurricane season lasts through the end of the month, we will keep you updated if anything changes!

