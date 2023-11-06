Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Cool morning, warmer afternoons ahead!

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are starting out in the 40s for many of us this morning with mostly calm conditions. A quick reminder, sunrise is at 6:45 today! After our cool morning, temperatures will quickly jump up to the mid 70s this afternoon with sunny skies overhead.

We’ll warm to about 80 degrees this afternoon, above our average of 73 this time of the year. Sunset is at 5:30 this evening, temperatures will be in the upper 60s at this time, followed by cooling through the evening.

Highs will be in the lower 80s through Friday, but morning temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week. We’ll be in the upper 40s Tuesday morning with lower 50s expected Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be well-above our average of 50 degrees Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Dry weather continues through the work week.

Our next front arrives late Friday into Saturday, dropping our highs from the lower 80s on Friday to the mid 70s on Saturday. Highs likely won’t make it out of the upper 60s on Sunday when a coastal low could potentially be near our coast. This could bring in a slight chance of rain, especially closer to the coast.

Tropical update:

There are no current areas of interest across the Atlantic hurricane basin. Hurricane season lasts through the end of the month, we will keep you updated if anything changes!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Tattnall County.
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Tattnall Co.
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
There were some traffic delays for commuters on Highway 280 Sunday in Bryan County.
Highway 280 back open after roadwork in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs...
Dylan's Sunday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather fall
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
THE News at 7
Jamie's 7pm Forecast