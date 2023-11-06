DePue Incorporated seeing increase in requests for monument cleaning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past 3 years, DePue Incorporated has noticed an increase in requests for their monument cleaning services.

They say lots of people need help cleaning headstones because so many people move away from where their family members are buried these days.

“Mostly because people are out of town, so when they come into town for a funeral and notice that their family’s plots are a little out of disarray they reach out to us and inquire,” Matthew Lee said.

In most cemeteries families are still allowed to clean their plots but DePue warns about using solvents and nonauthorized cleaning solutions as that could damage the monument and go more harm than good.

