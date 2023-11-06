Election Day is Tuesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials are gearing up for Election Day in Chatham County.

Voters will decide who holds power in several cities across our area Tuesday.

Officials with the Chatham County Board of Elections say they’re prepared for people to head to the polls.

But there are some changes they say voters need to know about.

“We have had a few instances during early voting where people thought they were getting the wrong ballot, and when they researched it, they found that their district had changed. People need to be aware that their district may have changed,” Elections Director Billy Wooten said.

Billy Wooten with the Chatham County Board of Elections is urging all voters to be informed about what municipal district they’re supposed to vote in.

He says this election is one of the first to use those redrawn maps so some voter’s districts may have changed from previous races.

You can go online to the MyVoterPage on the Secretary of State’s website or refer to your voter card that was mailed out to see what municipal district you’re assigned to.

It all comes as voters in five cities across Chatham County head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in municipal elections.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and you must vote at your assigned precinct.

Wooten says around 8,500 people voted in early in-person or requested an absentee ballot.

He notes that’s not bad for a municipal election and is hoping for good turnout on Election Day.

“We’ve got several interesting races. We’ve got open mayor races in Tybee and Pooler. We’ve got competitive races in the Savannah area, in the mayors race and both of the At-large posts and several of the aldermanic posts. I’m thinking a good turnout Tuesday.”

