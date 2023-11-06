‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - People who live in Bluffton are left shocked after a deadly officer involved shooting on a busy street Saturday.

A crash led to a shootout with deputies off of Buckwalter Parkway before 4 p.m.

The shootout happened near the entrance of The Farm Community of Farm Lake Drive. Many of the people who live in that neighborhood say they were shocked to see something like this happen so close to their homes.

“Her and I were sitting on the couch and we were watching TV, and the next thing I heard was, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Jean Lusby said.

Jean Lusby says she heard the whole incident Saturday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says this all started when a deputy tried to pull over a car Saturday afternoon.

The driver didn’t stop, and a chase began leading to the driver crashing into a tree and fence at the entrance to the Farm Community.

That’s when sheriff’s deputies and the suspect began firing at each other.

“There were cop cars and fire trucks, ambulance. They had crime scene tape right from the stop sign across the street to the tree. You couldn’t get out of the neighborhood, or you couldn’t even come in. They had the entrances all blocked off.”

Lusby has lived in this neighborhood for years and says this is very unusual for the area.

“It’s pretty quiet, you know, it’s family oriented. You know, you could have kids out riding their bikes and scooters.”

Making Saturday night’s incident that much more shocking.

“It was extremely scary. I made her sit on the floor. I ran around the house and I locked all the doors, I closed my garage.”

This investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

