Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.

Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Rapper Quando Rondo will not be banned from Chatham County.

A judge denied state prosecutors request to ban him from coming into the county.

The state wanted him banned because they say he was the target of several shootings.

Quando has been out on bond since late September. The judge says he has not violated any of his bond conditions.

He faces several gang and drug charges.

