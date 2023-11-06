‘Man it was scary:’ Woman describes how police chase near 53rd, Habersham streets started

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New details were released on the police chase through Savannah’s Midtown on Halloween.

“The glass still on the ground wow.”

Evidence of last week’s police chase in Savannah still fresh on the ground.

Taleiah Harris says she saw how the whole thing started.

“Man it was scary!”

WTOC Investigates obtained the Savannah Police report detailing the entire ordeal that began at the Studio 6 Motel on Montgomery Cross Road.

An officer says he saw Benny Black at the motel and knew he was wanted on “many outstanding forcible felony warrants.” When the officer tried to approach Black, the officer says “He looked at me and immediately turned around to enter room 103.”

The officer then saw Black exit the motel room and walk to a blue Toyota Matrix. Black ignored the officer’s commands to stop the officer seeing Black “pick up the pace, get into the Matrix, and start it up.”

The officer said “I observed Black put the vehicle into gear and then I drew my department issued baton and issued multiple strikes to the driver’s side window and smashed it.”

“When he bashed that window he was like this wooo and then he pulled off.”

Harris remembers the look on Black’s face.

“The man really was scared.”

Police say Black lead police on a chase through Midtown eventually crashing near 53rd and Habersham and was arrested.

The officer says Black became “tumultuous in the back seat” “making loud noises as he pounded the door and the partition.”

Black “did not believe he would be punished harshly for the incident” and “appeared proud of his behavior.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.