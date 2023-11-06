Operation Kid Forward preparing for holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween might have only been five days ago, but some folks were already getting into the holiday spirit Saturday.

Operation Kid Forward and employees with Renewal by Anderson came together to try and make this holiday season brighter for some kids throughout the Coastal Empire.

Participants built bikes, wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and stuffed stockings.

All of these gifts will go to help around 200 underprivileged children here in Savannah.

Operation Kid Forward does something every year to give back during the holidays and says hearing about families’ reactions makes all the hard work worth it.

“Most of the time it’s the school counselors saying, ‘thank you so much, the parents were crying when they picked up the toys because those are the only gifts that the children will receive this year.’ So, that, that makes us happy, my board members and our supporters, knowing that those kids are going to wake, not wake up to nothing. They’re going to wake up to something and it’s what they wanted,” Nisha Giustino said.

Giustino says this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Renewal by Anderson.

She says they provided 70 of the 200 gifts that will be sitting under the Christmas trees of many Savannah homes this December.

