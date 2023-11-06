Stephen A Smith and Shannon Sharpe hosts ‘First Take’ live at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stephen A Smith and Shannon Sharpe Taking ESPN’s morning show First Take on the road to their HBCU Alma Matters for a live show in front of students, faculty and staff.

“Our motto is you can get to anywhere from here.”

Savannah State pulling out all the stops for pro football hall of famer and alum Shannon Sharpe.

“Shannon Shannon Shannon.”

He says this university made him the man he is today.

“To come back like this and be from here, this is my home. This is where it all started from. I stayed in Peacock Hall many a night dreaming of going to the NFL and providing for my family and while I was providing for my family I was representing Savannah State. I never forgot that I never forgot what Savannah State meant to me,” Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said.

University leaders say this is a chance for students to be inspired.

“Our students and our student athletes get an opportunity to see him I’m sure for the first time for a lot of them but also for them to know what it is possible for them as a Savannah State Student and a Savannah State student athlete,” Athletic Director Opio Mashariki said.

And on Tuesday the show, will travel to Stephen A Smith’s Alma matter.

Why is it important for you to bring the show to these HBCUs?

“Well it is always important for me. I am an ambassador for HBCU Week, I am a graduate of Winston Salem State University. I played basketball for the legendary Clarence Big House Gains or at least I tried for crying out loud, I was injured from the day I arrived there,” Smith said.

Smith says this is all about giving Historically Black Colleges and Universities the recognition they deserve.

“We are accustom to excellence we are committed to putting in the work and achieving that level of success and excellence we don’t take shortcuts we don’t look for handouts we are going to make sure that we put ourselves in a position where we are primed and ready to succeed on a very high level and we hold dear and near to us holding up a standard and holding up that standard for other to meet because we know people from HBCUs can do that.”

“Don’t let someone tell you that an HBCU is less than you can get to anywhere from an HBCU,” Sharpe said.

