Thousands of SCCPSS students may have to attend a different building for class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be coming to where your child goes to school.

That’s if a rezoning proposal from Savannah-Chatham Public Schools is approved.

If approved this plan could impact more than 3,000 students across multiple schools.

The district says these changes are needed to reduce overcrowding and improve transportation.

It’s all part of superintendent Dr. Denise Watts’ long-range facilities plan.

“It improves safety. It has more logical attendance zones, improved transportation routing,” SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts said.

Among the major changes, Gould Elementary School would turn into a technology center with hundreds of students reassigned to either Butler and Haven Elementary or New Hampstead K to 8 school.

Some students from Rice Creek K to 8 Garden City Elementary and New Hampstead High would be reassigned to the new K-12 school in Garden City now expected to open in August.

Several realignments and other school closures are also part of the plan.

The district says the plan would result in three point five million dollars in savings and move students in buildings closer to where they live.

“We have schools that have reached a high level of capacity.”

“We also in this district have facility conditions that are not in the best interest of our students.”

“This new plan creates more logical boundary areas so that the school that you attend is in your neighborhood.”

The district is set to address parent questions at several school-level meetings this month.

It all comes as officials work to calm parent and student nerves of a potential realignment.

“It is still an emotional thing, and it is often not received well initially. But I ask people to consider all aspects of the plan.”

“I will make recommendations based on what I think is best for kids and the district as a whole.”

The Board of Education does have to give its approval of the plan before it takes effect.

Board members are expected to vote on this proposal during their December meeting.

Click here to read the full plan.

