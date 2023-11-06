Sky Cams
Tunnel to Towers 5k race returning to Bluffton this weekend

By Tim Guidera
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Tunnel to Towers runs across the United States started as Sept. 11 memorial events, but quickly pivoted to include and support the veterans serving in the War on Terror.

For the third straight year, Bluffton will hold its T2T Run on Veteran’s Day Weekend.

Race director Candice Taylor joined Morning Break along with DenisBanach, a retired member of the Fire Department of New York City.

