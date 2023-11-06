WTOC partnering with Wreaths across America to place wreaths on fallen veterans graves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year WTOC is partnering with Wreaths across America to bring their efforts to a new local cemetery.

The organization started in Maine when a florist had 500 leftover wreaths and decided that he wanted to place them on the graves of fallen veterans buried in Arlington.

Last year they placed 2.7 Million wreaths nationwide.

“World War 1 Vietnam”

“It is said that a soldier dies twice, the first time is when he breathes his last breath, the 2nd time is when his name is spoken for the last time,” Betty Dixon, Lachlan McIntosh Chapter said.

Fallen. But not Forgotten.

The Mission that Wreaths Across America strives for.

Each year in December Trucks filled with wreaths begin the journey from Maine across the country to over 3000 participating cemeteries with the newest added stop Bonaventure Cemetery.

“This is something that we would like to bring to Savannah, and we want to start with Bonaventure and we have been very fortunate to be able to work with people at the cemetery and the city of Savannah who have given us permission to do this.”

These graves here signify 150-160 of the veterans buried here in Bonaventure Cemetery, some from Georgia, and some from out of state, all deserving of being remembered.

“Military men and women sacrifice so much of themselves so that we can enjoy the freedom that we have.”

But now, they are in search of sponsors and volunteers.

“We are asking for people to help us by sponsoring a wreath so that we can put wreaths across this section of the Bonadventure cemetery.”

Wreaths Across America hopes to place a wreath on every single one of these graves in the veteran’s lot on Dec. 16.

Over the past 3 years, DePue Incorporated has noticed an increase in requests for their monument cleaning services. They say lots of people need help cleaning headstones because so many people move away from where their family members are buried these days.

“Mostly because people are out of town, so when they come into town for a funeral and notice that their family’s plots are a little out of disarray they reach out to us and inquire,” Monument Company Manager Matthew Lee said.

In most cemeteries families are still allowed to clean their plots but DePue warns about using solvents and nonauthorized cleaning solutions as that could damage the monument and go more harm than good.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.