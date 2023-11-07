Cool start to election day, warmer this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are starting out in the 40s for many of us this morning with mostly calm conditions.

Grab a light jacket if you are hitting to polls early! A few areas of patchy fog will be possible through sunrise. After our cool morning, temperatures will quickly jump up to the mid 70s by lunchtime. Despite our mostly sunny sky, you may notice a bit of wildfire smoke overhead today.

We’ll warm to about 80 degrees this afternoon, above our average of 73 this time of the year. Sunset is at 5:30 this evening, temperatures will be in the upper 60s at this time, followed by cooling through the evening.

Highs will be in the lower 80s through Friday, but morning temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week. Morning lows will be well-above our average of 50 degrees the rest of the week.

Our next front arrives late Friday into Saturday, dropping our highs from the lower 80s on Friday to about 70 degrees on Saturday. Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Veterans Day weekend. Most of us miss out on rain, so don’t change any plans! Temperatures remain closer to average Sunday into early next week.

Tropical update:

There are no current areas of interest across the Atlantic hurricane basin. Hurricane season lasts through the end of the month, we will keep you updated if anything changes!

