Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Dock lights get fixed after boaters worry about safety

(WTOC)
By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Investigates team received a call from the Asked and Answered tip line about the Rodney J. Hall boat ramp.

An anonymous caller said they were worried for their safety after the lights on the dock and the parking lot went out.

The WTOC Investigates team reached out to Chatham County. WTOC was told Georgia Power had received a work ticket for the area and would be fixing it soon.

Less than a week later, the lights were slowly being restored. Bringing light and safety back to the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Quando Rondo
Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street
Shooting at 1090 Redford Drive.
6 people shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Latest News

Woman describes how police chase near 53rd, Habersham streets started
‘Man it was scary:’ Woman describes how police chase near 53rd, Habersham streets started
New details about Pooler City Councilman who abruptly resigned in October
New details about Pooler City Councilman who abruptly resigned in October
Woman describes how police chase near 53rd, Habersham streets started
DRT America off Ebenezer Road in Effingham County, Ga.
Officials track reported illnesses after spill at plant off Ebenezer Road