Dock lights get fixed after boaters worry about safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Investigates team received a call from the Asked and Answered tip line about the Rodney J. Hall boat ramp.

An anonymous caller said they were worried for their safety after the lights on the dock and the parking lot went out.

The WTOC Investigates team reached out to Chatham County. WTOC was told Georgia Power had received a work ticket for the area and would be fixing it soon.

Less than a week later, the lights were slowly being restored. Bringing light and safety back to the area.

