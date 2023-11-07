Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ryan Nichols entered a Washington D.C. federal court alongside his wife and mother Tuesday.

He left in handcuffs after pleading guilty to multiple felony crimes.

Nichols pleaded guilty to assaulting or impeding an officer, as well as obstructing an official proceeding. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.

“This has been a difficult road for Ryan Nichols, who was less than perfect on January 6th,” said Joseph McBride, attorney for Nichols. “Today was about acceptance and responsibility for his actions on that day.”

Nichols is a Marine Corps veteran who started a search and rescue non-profit after leaving the service.

He read a statement in court taking responsibility for his actions and saying he betrayed what matters most in life.

Nichols was captured on video speaking into a bull horn and encouraging others at the Capitol to grab weapons, saying it was “not a peaceful protest.”

Nichols helped a crowd push toward the Capitol and hit multiple officers with pepper spray. After the attack on the Capitol, Nichols posted a social media video saying he “stands for violence” and talked about starting a revolution.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth said he expects sentencing in more than 90 days.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Quando Rondo
Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street

Latest News

A makeshift shrine is placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a...
Man involved in confrontation with Jewish protester who died called 911, cooperated with police
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
Dock lights get fixed after boaters worry about safety
Election Results
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security