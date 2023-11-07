Election Day 2023: Polls open across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Election Day in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with several mayoral races and council seats up for grabs.

That includes the City of Savannah, Tybee Island, and Pooler just to name a few.

Wooten says that probably has to do with the magnitude of this election.

Both the City of Pooler and the City of Tybee Island will elect a new mayor and every council seat in the City of Savannah is up for grabs.

Wooten says he knows that people will be anxious for results so the Board of Elections will do their best to get them out quickly, but more importantly, accurately.

“We will early tabulate the results from our early voting and absentee. And my hope is to have that up so that people see it around 7:30. That’s my hope. Then of course, the rest, as the polls come in, it’ll be a longer process,” Wooten says.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

If you need to know where to vote click here.

