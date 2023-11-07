Hinesville seeing good early voter turnout

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - There are several mayoral races across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday, including in Hinesville.

A polling manager in Hinesville says there’s about 25,000 people in the county and around 2300 took advantage of early voting.

As mentioned the big race out here is for the mayor of Hinesville with Liston Singletary III and Karl Riles facing off.

The polling manager says this race holds extra weight because mayor is the only position on the ballot with term limits, and voters say choosing their next leader is a specific reason they came out to the polls.

“That is very important to me. Just having someone to represent us in a quality way and look at the direction of where Hinesville needs to head is very important. Hopefully the person I cast for will think of not just the military people, civilian people and everybody who lives in the city of Hinesville,” Voter Michael Forte said.

“We need a guy up there with leadership skills, that can bring people together and talk to them. So that’s what we’re looking for,” Voter Joseph Caligiuri said.

Once the polls close at 7 p.m. the total number of votes cast at the Shuman Recreation Center will be posted on the door of the building and all the ballots will be brought to the county elections office. From there votes will be tallied and winners will be declared.

All throughout the day another thing we’ve heard from voters is how pleasant the voting experience has been here in Hinesville so no problems to report on that front.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.