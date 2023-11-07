Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

Election Results
Election Results(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day across the United States.

WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina.

Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

On the WTOC Election Results page, you can view races from both states. To switch between states, please click the green “More Elections” dropdown button in the upper right corner. You can then switch between Georgia and South Carolina results.

Reminder that all results on Election Night are unofficial until results are certified at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Quando Rondo
Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street

Latest News

Pembroke elections supervisor encouraging residents to vote
Pembroke elections supervisor encouraging residents to vote
WW Law Center
Voters experience short wait times at WW Law Center in Savannah
Voting
Hinesville seeing good early voter turnout
Pembroke elections supervisor encouraging residents to vote