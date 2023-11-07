Sky Cams
Man arrested in connection to shooting in the 200 block of McAllister St.

(PxHere | WXIX)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened Nov. 6 in the 200 block of McAllister Street around 10:30 p.m.

Savannah Police arrested 31-year-old Robert Preston Jones III. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Savannah Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter report and found a victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.  If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

