Man arrested in connection to shooting in the 200 block of McAllister St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened Nov. 6 in the 200 block of McAllister Street around 10:30 p.m.

Savannah Police arrested 31-year-old Robert Preston Jones III. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Savannah Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter report and found a victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

