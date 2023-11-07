Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Quando Rondo
Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street
Shooting at 1090 Redford Drive.
6 people shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Latest News

FILE - This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’
Effingham County
Voters in Effingham Co. experience delays Tuesday morning
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, plans to retire November 30.
Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades