Pembroke elections supervisor encouraging residents to vote

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is under way and voters are hitting the polls across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

People in Pembroke are voting for mayor, city council at large and also their respective council seats, depending on which of the four districts they live in.

They’re also voting on SPLOST.

The county’s elections supervisor says throughout early voting, the county saw about 1,100 voters, a number she says is pretty good for the area.

As Election Day continues, she encourages everyone who can, to get out and vote.

“In municipal races and races like this, you know, fewer people come out so your, I think your vote has more of an impact because there’s such few votes.”

“You have more of a say with a local election, than you know at the state level. You’re dictating stuff that’s impacting your everyday life here,” Olivia Chapman said.

