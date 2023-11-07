Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Precinct cards in Chatham Co. left some voters frustrated

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Confusions about Tuesday’s municipal election left some people in unincorporated Chatham County frustrated.

Some of them showed up to their precincts to vote but learned there was no election.

WTOC witnessed 12 people in just 15 minutes show up to the VFW on Ogeechee Road to cast their vote.

The only problem there’s no county election going on.

The frustrated people showed WTOC cards they got in the mail showing them their county voting precincts which they say led them to believe they needed to vote.

One voter WTOC spoke to said she feels the messaging that there was no county election should’ve been clearer.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Quando Rondo
Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street
Shooting at 1090 Redford Drive.
6 people shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Latest News

Election Day 2023: Polls open across Georgia
INTERVIEW: Voting turnout in Hinesville
INTERVIEW: Voting turnout in Hinesville
Effingham County
Voters in Effingham Co. experience delays Tuesday morning
Alex Murdaugh
State of South Carolina asks judge to deny Alex Murdaugh’s motion for new trial