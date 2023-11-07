Precinct cards in Chatham Co. left some voters frustrated

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Confusions about Tuesday’s municipal election left some people in unincorporated Chatham County frustrated.

Some of them showed up to their precincts to vote but learned there was no election.

WTOC witnessed 12 people in just 15 minutes show up to the VFW on Ogeechee Road to cast their vote.

The only problem there’s no county election going on.

The frustrated people showed WTOC cards they got in the mail showing them their county voting precincts which they say led them to believe they needed to vote.

One voter WTOC spoke to said she feels the messaging that there was no county election should’ve been clearer.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.