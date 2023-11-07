Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Gwinnett St.

By Shea Schrader
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. Gwinnett Street in Savannah.

Police say it happened around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say an adult female has life threatening injuries in connection to the shooting.

The victim has been taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

