Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Special needs student is high school football team’s special weapon

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play. (Source: KOAT, Amanda Greenhaus, Aztec High School)
By Sasha Lenninger, KOAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZTEC, N.M. (KOAT) – A high school football team in New Mexico brought out its special weapon in week 10, showing fans the importance of inclusion in a game against their rivals.

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play.

“That’s our big rival. So, it was really cool for them to agree. We got the refs to agree, and I was like, Yeah, it’s perfect,” Aztec Athletic Director Cory Gropp said.

Bricen suited up, wearing number 31 – the number his uncle wore when playing at the same high school. He took the handoff and ran for a 30-yard touchdown.

“It made my heart so warm ... I was so happy. Words can’t even describe the way that I feel or still feel,” Bricen’s mom, Amanda Greenhaus said. “I watch the videos, still brings tears to my eyes. Just the pure joy that he got to experience. And then all of the love that everybody showed him.”

Bricen’s teammates joined him in the end zone to celebrate after the scoring run.

Their team didn’t win the game, but to them, it didn’t matter.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quando Rondo
Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street
Shooting at 1090 Redford Drive.
6 people shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Attorney David Weiss speaks during a press conference on May 3, 2018, at his...
Special counsel in Hunter Biden case to testify before lawmakers in ‘unprecedented step’
People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion...
Tuesday’s elections will be shaped by the politics of abortion. Here are the major races to watch
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
Former Meta engineering leader to testify before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens
In Brussels, NATO said that its allies who had signed on “intend to suspend the operation of...
NATO freezes a Cold War-era security pact after Russia pulls out, raising questions on arms control