Voters in Effingham Co. experience delays Tuesday morning

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some voters in Effingham County saw delays Tuesday morning as the check in-system saw some technical difficulties.

When you go to vote you’re given a green card to insert into the voting machine.

That card tells the machine what ballot to pull up.

Each card is individually coded though there is no personal voter information on them.

Some machines that encode the cards across the county were down so poll workers had to manually pull up ballots for voters.

According to Laura Basset, the director of Elections in Effingham County, the issues caused some delays and a few voters left without casting a ballot.

She says machines have been fixed and that anyone who didn’t get a chance to vote should come back.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.