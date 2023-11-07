Sky Cams
Voters experience short wait times at WW Law Center in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters at the WW Law Center in Savannah didn’t have to wait in any lines Tuesday morning.

“Walked in, voted, and walked out. It’s really organized very well. I felt very comfortable in voting, and uh, I’m glad I did”

We also has a crew out at First Presbyterian Church.

“We certainly have some good candidates this time, and it was very easy, I hope everyone comes out and votes.”

