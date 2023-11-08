1 person dead after crash in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after a crash in Garden City Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 80, just past Chatham Parkway, when it struck the rear left tire of a tricycle that was traveling on the shoulder.

The crash caused the person riding the tricycle to be thrown from it.

They were taken to a hospital, where they later died. The rider’s name hasn’t been released because their family hasn’t been notified.

