14th Annual Savannah Comedy Revue Comic Battle to be held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Words can be the most effective weapon and they really are when the fight is based in comedy.

The 14th Annual Savannah Comedy Revue Comic Battle will be held Saturday in downtown Savannah, bringing comics from across the country - and some from here at home - for a head-to-head stand up stand off.

There will be $1,000 up for grabs for the top three comics as judged by a panel of experts and an opportunity for a local audience to hear some great comedy in a setting that is both competitive and intimate.

“They’re going to see really good comics, some doing it 10, 15, sometimes 20 years. And we’re going to see some people who have been doing it for a year, some people a couple of months, and they’re really good. I’ve had people actually win a contest and all they did was take a few classes, they’d been in theater they’d been an actor, and voila, they win,” Tom Paris said.

“This is a very different show. You’ve got 15 comedians, plus. They all do their five minutes, their best five minutes. And so, it’s one right after the other and you don’t have time for the lag in the show. Sometimes when you’re doing 45 minutes, you’ll have some hilarious, some not so much. This is, basically, come up, do you best. Some of them are hilarious,” Rabbi Robert Haas said.

“The talent out there, is just amazing. It’s like America’s Got Talent, you see these people and what they bring to the table is mind blowing.

Jerry Farber, an Atlanta-based comic with more than 50 years in the industry, will be one of the judges.

