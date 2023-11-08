Sky Cams
Above-average temperatures continue!

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning with more of us experiencing lower 50s verses widespread 40s.

Just like on Tuesday, a little bit of elevated wildfire smoke could be overhead this afternoon. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the lower 80s. That’s about 10 degrees above average! Quiet and warm weather lasts into the evening with 70s returning after sunset.

Highs will be in the lower 80s through Friday, but morning temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week. Morning lows will be well-above our average of 50 degrees the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday morning will be closer to 60 degrees at sunrise.

Our next front arrives late Friday into Saturday, dropping our highs from the lower 80s on Friday to about 70 degrees on Saturday. Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Veterans Day weekend. Most of us miss out on rain, so don’t change any plans! Sunday does have a better rain chance with highs only near 60 degrees.

Drier weather builds back in Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tropical update:

There are no current areas of interest across the Atlantic hurricane basin. Hurricane season lasts through the end of the month, we will keep you updated if anything changes!

