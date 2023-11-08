Arrest made in mass shooting threat in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County deputies have arrested a suspect for making threats of a mass shooting in Brunson.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Reivyn Delesline made a Facebook post threatening to carry out a mass shooting.

The Facebook post was brought to the attention of deputies, and an investigation began, resulting in Delesline’s arrest.

Delesline is charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature, and unlawful communication, and is currently being held at the Hampton County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office at 803-914-2200 or the anonymous tip line at 1-866-942-1120.

