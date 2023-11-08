Sky Cams
Businessmen honored at Junior Achievement gala

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Career readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy - these are the principals Junior Achievement of Georgia teaches students every day.

Thousands of students are enrolled in the Savannah district program.

More than 500 guests came out to celebrate during its 23rd annual fundraising dinner at the Hyatt Hotel.

During the ceremony, two distinguished Savannah businessmen, Kevin Jackson and Sam McCachern, were inducted in the J-A Business Hall of Fame.

