Chatham Co. man indicted on multiple federal charges alleging sexual exploitation of children

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man has been indicted on multiple federal charges alleging sexual exploitation of children.

According to the indictment, 49-year-old Sheldon Burch produced sexually explicit images of three minor victims, from about June 2006-2016, and up until June 2023.

Per the indictment, he received and possessed additional images of child sexual exploitation.

“Criminal allegations involving the sexual exploitation of children are horrific, particularly when they involve subjecting minor victims to portrayal in pornographic images,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “The creation and continued viewing of those images is tremendously traumatizing to victims, and our office works diligently to protect them and hold their abusers accountable.”

Burch is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center after being arrested on a criminal complaint. He also has been indicted on three counts of Production of Child Pornography, and one count each of Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Investigators are seeking information on other unidentified potential victims found on images in electronic devices seized from Burch’s residence and are asking anyone who might have had contact with Burch to call the FBI Savannah Resident Agency at 877-644-0277.

Officials believe that many of the explicit images of the child victims in this case were taken at Burch’s residence over a period of several years.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Chatham County Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Jason W. Blanchard.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or click here.

