Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Comedian Desi Banks coming to Savannah

Comedian Desi Banks coming to Savannah
Comedian Desi Banks coming to Savannah(WTOC)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for some laughs.

Desi Banks is coming to Savannah for his Purpose Chaser Tour.

The Atlanta native says the show is about living your purpose and inspiring people to follow their calling.

Banks has been a social media star for more than a decade creating funny videos and skits for his millions of followers.

His journey through comedy includes films like “Little” with Issa Rae and Regina Hall, stand up tours, podcasts and much more to come.

“It has been a journey, a lot of people saw it in me before I saw it in myself. Now as I see it, Its like I was already doing it it was already a calling for me. That journey has been amazing, I’ve been able to meet people like Martin Lawrence, mentors like Kevin Hart, do shows with people like Mike Epps, DeRay Davis, and Lavell Crawford, all the OGs and people who have done it on that level.”

The show is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Johnny Mercer Theater in Savannah.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence at a warehouse in Chatham County, Ga.
Police: No shots fired, no explosives found during response to Amazon warehouse
Election Results
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
FILE PHOTO - Van Johnson
Incumbent Van Johnson will retain Savannah mayoral seat

Latest News

Businessmen honored at Junior Achievement gala
Businessmen honored at Junior Achievement gala
Stephen Anderson
Igniting a change: Bryan Co. man with autism opens firewood business
THE News at 5:30
Igniting a change: Bryan Co. man with autism opens firewood business
Women Airforce Service Pilots
National Museum of the Mighty Eighth paying special tribute to Women Airforce Service Pilots