Comedian Desi Banks coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for some laughs.

Desi Banks is coming to Savannah for his Purpose Chaser Tour.

The Atlanta native says the show is about living your purpose and inspiring people to follow their calling.

Banks has been a social media star for more than a decade creating funny videos and skits for his millions of followers.

His journey through comedy includes films like “Little” with Issa Rae and Regina Hall, stand up tours, podcasts and much more to come.

“It has been a journey, a lot of people saw it in me before I saw it in myself. Now as I see it, Its like I was already doing it it was already a calling for me. That journey has been amazing, I’ve been able to meet people like Martin Lawrence, mentors like Kevin Hart, do shows with people like Mike Epps, DeRay Davis, and Lavell Crawford, all the OGs and people who have done it on that level.”

The show is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Johnny Mercer Theater in Savannah.

