The End Zone: High school football playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football playoff scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Friday, Nov. 10:

Jackson at Calvary Day

Northside Christian Academy at Bethesda Academy

Lovejoy at Effingham County

Peach County at Savannah Christian

East Laurens at Bryan County

Lee Academy at Thomas Heyward

Swainsboro at Metter

Claxton at Bleckley County

Bacon County at Lamar County

Crestwood at Beaufort

Savannah Country Day at Upson-Lee

St. Andrew’s at Tiftarea Academy

Long County at Mary Persons

Richmond Hill at Grayson

Statesboro at Tucker

Andrews at Hampton County

Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep

Screven County at Dublin

Turner County at Portal

Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Jenkins at Arabia Mountain

Saturday, Nov. 11:

Wayne County at Spalding

Vidalia at Spencer

Jeff Davis at Thomson

Baldwin at Benedictine

Appling County at Northeast

Southwest at Toombs County

