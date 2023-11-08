The End Zone: High school football playoff scores

The End Zone
The End Zone(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football playoff scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Friday, Nov. 10:

  • Jackson at Calvary Day
  • Northside Christian Academy at Bethesda Academy
  • Lovejoy at Effingham County
  • Peach County at Savannah Christian
  • East Laurens at Bryan County
  • Lee Academy at Thomas Heyward
  • Swainsboro at Metter
  • Claxton at Bleckley County
  • Bacon County at Lamar County
  • Crestwood at Beaufort
  • Savannah Country Day at Upson-Lee
  • St. Andrew’s at Tiftarea Academy
  • Long County at Mary Persons
  • Richmond Hill at Grayson
  • Statesboro at Tucker
  • Andrews at Hampton County
  • Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep
  • Screven County at Dublin
  • Turner County at Portal
  • Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy
  • Jenkins at Arabia Mountain

Saturday, Nov. 11:

  • Wayne County at Spalding
  • Vidalia at Spencer
  • Jeff Davis at Thomson
  • Baldwin at Benedictine
  • Appling County at Northeast
  • Southwest at Toombs County

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

End Zone

The End Zone

The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 12

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
High school football scores for Week 12 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Football

THE News at 11

Richland Northeast at Bluffton

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Greenwood Christian at Bethesda Academy

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Evans at South Effingham

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Latest News

Football

THE News at 11

Savannah Christian at Liberty County

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Brunswick at Effingham County

Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

End Zone

The End Zone

The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 11

Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Football

THE News at 11

Lakeside vs. Effingham

Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Islands vs. Benedictine

Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT