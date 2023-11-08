Larry Toomer will be the next mayor of Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Toomer’s Seafood owner, Larry Toomer, looks likely to be the next mayor of Bluffton.

“I’ll just do my best I can for these next four years to be me and make the best decisions that I possibly can. Thank you all,” Toomer said.

The unofficial results Tuesday night has Toomer winning the mayoral seat with 74 percent of the vote.

